Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, briefs the parliamentarians on the new NEPRA Prosumer Regulation 2026.

APP58-170226
ISLAMABAD: February 17 –
