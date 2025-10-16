Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, along with Misbah Khar, Advisor to the Chairman Senate and Ambassador of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), and Principal Shagun Irfan of Westminster School, distribute certificates and shields among the highest achievers at the “Investiture and High Achievers Ceremony” at Westminster International School
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.