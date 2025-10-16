Thursday, October 16, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosParliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, along with Misbah...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, along with Misbah Khar, Advisor to the Chairman Senate and Ambassador of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), and Principal Shagun Irfan of Westminster School, distribute certificates and shields among the highest achievers at the “Investiture and High Achievers Ceremony” at Westminster International School

Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, along with Misbah Khar, Advisor to the Chairman Senate and Ambassador of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC), and Principal Shagun Irfan of Westminster School, distribute certificates and shields among the highest achievers at the
APP48-151025 RAWALPINDI: October 15 - Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, along with Misbah Khar, Advisor to the Chairman Senate and Ambassador of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC), and Principal Shagun Irfan of Westminster School, distribute certificates and shields among the highest achievers at the "Investiture and High Achievers Ceremony" at Westminster International School. APP/ABB
2
- Advertisement -
Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, along with Misbah Khar, Advisor to the Chairman Senate and Ambassador of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC), and Principal Shagun Irfan of Westminster School, distribute certificates and shields among the highest achievers at the "Investiture and High Achievers Ceremony" at Westminster International School
APP48-151025
RAWALPINDI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan