Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Buledi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate camp for celebrating World Kidney Day at Kidney Center

Home Photos General Coverage Photos Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Buledi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosParliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Buledi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate camp for celebrating World Kidney Day at Kidney Center Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 7:46 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-110321 QUETTA: March 11 - Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Buledi leading awareness walk organized by Kidney Center to observe World Kidney Day. APP photo by Mohsin NaseerAPP53-110321APP54-110321APP55-110321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA group photo of the participants of a walk to mark the World Wildlife DayStudents painting the canvas at the zoo to mark the World Wildlife Day