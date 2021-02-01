Home Photos Feature Photos Parents wearing facemask on the way to drop their child at school PhotosFeature Photos Parents wearing facemask on the way to drop their child at school Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 9:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-010221 ISLAMABAD: February 01 Parents wearing facemask on the way to drop their child at school. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh ALSO READ Posters of SOPs are being pasted on the school wall at Garhi Shahu before reopens the school RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students on the way to school in Korangi area after reopening of Primary Schools in Provincial Capital Students wearing facemasks being sanitized before entering to school as government allowed reopening of schools from grade-one to eight amid the corona virus disease... Students wearing facemasks being sanitized before entering to school as government allowed reopening of schools from grade-one to eight amid the corona virus disease...