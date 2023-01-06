PhotosSports Photos Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam, speaks during a press conference, after Drawn Match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Fri, 6 Jan 2023, 9:55 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP59-060123 KARACHI: January 06 - Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, speaks during a press conference, after Drawn Match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB APP59-060123 KARACHI: