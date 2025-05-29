31.6 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 29, 2025
National Photos

Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan in a high-level meeting with JETRO President Mr. Susumu Kataoka and EVP Mr. Kazuya Nakajo, inviting Japanese investment in mineral exploration, value-added sectors, and Special Economic Zones

Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan in a high-level meeting with JETRO President Mr. Susumu Kataoka and EVP Mr. Kazuya Nakajo, inviting Japanese investment in mineral exploration, value-added sectors, and Special Economic Zones
APP29-290525 ISLAMABAD: May 29- Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan in a high-level meeting with JETRO President Mr. Susumu Kataoka and EVP Mr. Kazuya Nakajo, inviting Japanese investment in mineral exploration, value-added sectors, and Special Economic Zones. APP/MAF/ABB/SSH
7
Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan in a high-level meeting with JETRO President Mr. Susumu Kataoka and EVP Mr. Kazuya Nakajo, inviting Japanese investment in mineral exploration, value-added sectors, and Special Economic Zones
APP29-290525
ISLAMABAD
