PhotosSports Photos Pakistan’s Captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium Sun, 25 Sep 2022, 10:47 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP36-250922 KARACHI: September 25 - Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium. APP APP36-250922 KARACHI: APP37-250922 KARACHI: September 25 – Pakistan’s wicket keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan celebrates and thanks to ALLAH for completes his fifty during the 4th IT20 between Pakistan and England at Karachi National Stadium. APP APP39-250922 KARACHI: September 25 – Will Jacks of England is bowled out by Mohammad Hasnain of Pakistan during the 4th IT20 between Pakistan and England at Karachi National Stadium. APP