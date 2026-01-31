Sunday, February 1, 2026
APP56-310126 LAHORE: January 31 - Pakistan’s bowler Abrar Ahmed celebrated after taking the wicket of the Australian player Mitchell Marsh during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB/FHA
