Pakistani Wicket Keeper Batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed receives ‘Player of the Series Cash award’ after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium.

APP55-060123 KARACHI: January 06 - Pakistani Wicket Keeper Batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed receives ‘Player of the Series Cash award’ after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB
Pakistan players Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed along with New Zealand team back after Drawn Match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand player receives Outstanding Performance Cash award after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium.

New Zealand's wicketkeeper Tom Latham catches the ball, missed by Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Imam-ul-Haq (R) being clean bowled by Ish Sodhi during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi, addressing a press conference and announcing the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Cricket fans enjoying during of the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

A view of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Pakistan's batsman Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand celebrates after taking a wicket of a Pakistani player Abdullah Shafique during the second day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand's batsman Matt Henry celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) during the second day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at National Stadium

New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

