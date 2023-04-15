PhotosSports Photos Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam waving bat to celebrate his century score during the 2nd Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Sat, 15 Apr 2023, 11:30 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP32-150423 LAHORE: April 15 - Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam waving bat to celebrate his century score during the 2nd Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB APP32-150423 LAHORE: APP33-150423 LAHORE: April 15 – Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam waving bat to celebrate his century score during the 2nd Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB APP34-150423 LAHORE: April 15 – Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam playing shot during the 2nd Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB APP35-150423 LAHORE: April 15 – Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam playing shot during the 2nd Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB APP36-150423 LAHORE: April 15 – Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam playing shot during the 2nd Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB APP37-150423 LAHORE: April 15 – Pakistani batters Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan running between the wickets during the 2nd Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB APP38-150423 LAHORE: April 15 – New Zealand keeper try to stump the Pakistani batter Muhammad Rizwan during the 2nd Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB APP39-150423 LAHORE: April 15 – New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Pakistani batter Saim Ayub during the 2nd Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB