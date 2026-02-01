Monday, February 2, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPakistani players and management pose for a group photograph with PCB Chairman...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Pakistani players and management pose for a group photograph with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi after winning the series and the third Twenty20 international against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistani players and management pose for a group photograph with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi after winning the series and the third Twenty20 international against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium
APP50-010226 LAHORE: February 01 - Pakistani players and management pose for a group photograph with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi after winning the series and the third Twenty20 international against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
4
- Advertisement -
Pakistani players and management pose for a group photograph with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi after winning the series and the third Twenty20 international against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium
APP50-010226
LAHORE
Pakistani players and management pose for a group photograph with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi after winning the series and the third Twenty20 international against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium
APP51-010226
LAHORE 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan