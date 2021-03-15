Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistani helicopters taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPakistani helicopters taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd March Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 8:54 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-150321 ISLAMABAD: March 15 Pakistani helicopters taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd March. APP photo by Irshad SheikhAPP16-150321ISLAMABAD: March 15 Pakistani helicopter taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd March. APP photo by Irshad SheikhAPP13-150321ISLAMABAD: March 15 Pakistani helicopters taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd March. APP photo by Irshad SheikhAPP14-150321ISLAMABAD: March 15 Pakistani helicopter taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd March. APP photo by Irshad SheikhAPP15-150321ISLAMABAD: March 15 Paratroopers hanging on a helicopter while taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd March. APP photo by Irshad SheikhALSO READ An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming on tree to mark the spring season in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming on tree to mark the spring season in Federal CapitalPakistani helicopters taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd MarchVisitors visiting Pakistan Monument