Home Photos Pakistani cricketers warming up during a practice session at the Cricket Stadium PhotosSports Photos Pakistani cricketers warming up during a practice session at the Cricket Stadium Tue, 2 Feb 2021, 6:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-020221 RAWALPINDI: February 02 - Pakistani cricketers warming up during a practice session at the Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia APP13-020221 APP14-020221RAWALPINDI: February 02 – South African head coach Mark Boucher inspecting the pitch prior the start of the team’s practice session at the Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: September 03 A view of rain water accumulated at Niaz Cricket Stadium after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan...