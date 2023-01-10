PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistani captain Babar Azam getting bold during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Tue, 10 Jan 2023, 12:38 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP72-090123 KARACHI: January 09 - Pakistani captain Babar Azam getting bold during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/MOS APP72-090123 KARACHI APP73-090123 KARACHI APP82-090123 KARACHI