Pakistani captain Babar Azam getting bold during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistani captain Babar Azam getting bold during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP72-090123 KARACHI: January 09 - Pakistani captain Babar Azam getting bold during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/MOS
Pakistani captain Babar Azam getting bold during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP72-090123 KARACHI
Pakistani captain Babar Azam getting bold during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP73-090123 KARACHI
Pakistani captain Babar Azam getting bold during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP82-090123 KARACHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Law and Justice participating in the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Law and Justice participating in the International Conference on Resilient...

Pakistan receives $10.7 bn pledges for flood recovery: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistani player Naseem Shah celebrates after he took five wickets during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistani player Naseem Shah celebrates after he took five wickets during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand...

Cricket fans enjoying during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Cricket fans enjoying during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan catching the ball during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan catching the ball during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National...

New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during the first One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand’s Finn Allen plays a shot during the first One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan signs MoU with Education Bureau of Hong Kong

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference ahead of their one day international (ODI) cricket matches Series against Pakistan at the National Stadium.

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference ahead of their one day international (ODI) cricket matches Series against Pakistan at the...

Pakistan hails launch of Urdu version of 'UN News', saying it will expand world body's outreach

Pakistan hails launch of Urdu version of ‘UN News’, saying it will expand world body’s outreach

Pakistan players Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed along with New Zealand team back after Drawn Match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan players Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed along with New Zealand team back after Drawn Match and Test Series during the fifth and final...

New Zealand player receives Outstanding Performance Cash award after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand player receives Outstanding Performance Cash award after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket...

Pakistani Wicket Keeper Batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed receives ‘Player of the Series Cash award’ after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Pakistani Wicket Keeper Batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed receives ‘Player of the Series Cash award’ after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final...