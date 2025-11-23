Sunday, November 23, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation Series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation Series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP37-231125 RAWALPINDI: November 23 - Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation Series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/FHA
4
- Advertisement -
Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation Series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP37-231125
RAWALPINDI
Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation Series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP38-231125
RAWALPINDI 
Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation Series cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP39-231125
RAWALPINDI 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan