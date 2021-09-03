PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistani Ambassador in Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah in a delegation level talks with head of Talibans Political Office Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai that leading his delegation Sat, 4 Sep 2021, 12:08 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP78-030921 DOHA: September 03 - Pakistani Ambassador in Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah in a delegation level talks with head of Talibans Political Office Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai that leading his delegation. APP APP78-030921