Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistan Zindabad People’s Organization holding a protest demonstration against the killing of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistan Zindabad People’s Organization holding a protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli air strikes in front of Press Club Sat, 22 May 2021, 9:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-220521 KARACHI: May 22 - Pakistan Zindabad People's Organization holding a protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli air strikes in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ People from different walks of life participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of National Press Club RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lawyers holding a protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli air strikes in front of Press Club Pakistan played leading role in efforts to end Israeli atrocities against innocent, unarmed Palestinians: Fawad Office bearers of Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other traders holding a protest demonstration against Israels attacks on Gaza Paid Advertisements