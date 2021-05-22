Pakistan Zindabad People's Organization holding a protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli air strikes in front of Press Club
APP24-220521 KARACHI: May 22 - Pakistan Zindabad People's Organization holding a protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli air strikes in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi

