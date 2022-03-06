Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Home Musarrat Jamshed Cheema posing for selfie with a cyclist participant.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Home Musarrat Jamshed Cheema posing for selfie with a cyclist participant.
APP12-060322 LAHORE: March 06 - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Home Musarrat Jamshed Cheema posing for selfie with a cyclist participant. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Home Musarrat Jamshed Cheema posing for selfie with a cyclist participant.
APP12-060322 LAHORE:
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Home Musarrat Jamshed Cheema posing for selfie with a cyclist participant.
APP13-060322 LAHORE: March 06 – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Home Musarrat Jamshed Cheema cutting the ribbon to start Cycle Race on International Women’s Day. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Home Musarrat Jamshed Cheema posing for selfie with a cyclist participant.
APP14-060322 LAHORE: March 06 – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Home Musarrat Jamshed Cheema inaugurates Cycle Race on International Women’s Day. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR