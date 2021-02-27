Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the Senate seat Saifullah Abro addressing a Press conference with members of the Provincial Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman and Jamal Siddiqui at Press Club
APP60-27 KARACHI: February 27 - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the Senate seat Saifullah Abro addressing a Press conference with members of the Provincial Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman and Jamal Siddiqui at Press Club. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP60-27

ALSO READ  Chairman Markazi Rohiat Hilal Committee, Moulana Syed Abulkhabir Azad addresses press conference during a reception arranged by Majlis Ulema-e-Pakistan in his hounor at Quetta Press Club

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR