Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a Gong Ceremony to mark the listing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a Gong Ceremony to mark the listing of preference shares of Engro Polymer Chemicals Ltd. (EPCL), gong struck by CEO, EPCL, Jahangir Paracha Thu, 14 Jan 2021, 10:45 PM APP61-140121 KARACHI: January 14 - COO, PSX, Nadir Rahman, CEO, EPCL Jahangir Paracha, board members of PSX, senior management of both organizations as well as management of Arif Habib Ltd in a group photograph at the Gong Ceremony to mark the listing of preference shares of Engro Polymer Chemicals Ltd. (EPCL) at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP60-140121 APP61-140121 ALSO READ PSX holds gong ceremony marking listing of EPCL preference shares