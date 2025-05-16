38.2 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 16, 2025
Pakistan Rangers paying Guard of Honour at Mazar-e-Iqbal in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur at the national level to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their historic victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan offering dua after lay floral wreath during the Pakistan Rangers paying Guard of Honour at Mazar-e-Iqbal in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur at the national level to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their historic victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos
APP10-160525 LAHORE: May 16 - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan offering dua after lay floral wreath during the Pakistan Rangers paying Guard of Honour at Mazar-e-Iqbal in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur at the national level to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their historic victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. APP/MTF/MAF/FHA
Pakistan Rangers paying Guard of Honour at Mazar-e-Iqbal in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur at the national level to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their historic victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos
APP10-160525
LAHORE
Pakistan Rangers paying Guard of Honour at Mazar-e-Iqbal in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur at the national level to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their historic victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos
APP11-160525
LAHORE
