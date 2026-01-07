Wednesday, January 7, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosPakistan Railways enters a new era of modernisation; Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi...
PhotosNational Photos

Pakistan Railways enters a new era of modernisation; Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi shares key initiatives on digitization, new tracks, and a Rs. 1 trillion revenue target by 2026

Pakistan Railways enters a new era of modernisation; Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi shares key initiatives on digitization, new tracks, and a Rs. 1 trillion revenue target by 2026
APP56-060126 ISLAMABAD: January 06 - Pakistan Railways enters a new era of modernisation; Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi shares key initiatives on digitization, new tracks, and a Rs. 1 trillion revenue target by 2026. APP/FHA
6
- Advertisement -
Pakistan Railways enters a new era of modernisation; Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi shares key initiatives on digitization, new tracks, and a Rs. 1 trillion revenue target by 2026
APP56-060126
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan