Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Taj Haider is addressing to the ceremony on Democracy and Empowerment Woman on Constitutional and Electoral Reforms for Strengthening Accountable Governance and Social Inclusion at Local Hotel.

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Taj Haider is addressing to the ceremony on Democracy and Empowerment Woman on Constitutional and Electoral Reforms for Strengthening Accountable Governance and Social Inclusion at Local Hotel.
APP41-270722 ISLAMABAD: July 27 - Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Taj Haider is addressing to the ceremony on Democracy and Empowerment Woman on Constitutional and Electoral Reforms for Strengthening Accountable Governance and Social Inclusion at Local Hotel. APP photo by Umar Qayyum
Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Taj Haider is addressing to the ceremony on Democracy and Empowerment Woman on Constitutional and Electoral Reforms for Strengthening Accountable Governance and Social Inclusion at Local Hotel.
APP41-270722 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

arliamentary Secertary National Assembly Mehnaz Akbar Aziz is addressing to the ceremony on Democracy and Empowerment Woman on Constitutional and Electoral Reforms for Strengthening Accountable Governance and Social Inclusion at Local Hotel.

arliamentary Secertary National Assembly Mehnaz Akbar Aziz is addressing to the ceremony on Democracy and Empowerment Woman on Constitutional and Electoral Reforms for Strengthening...

Senator Pir Sabir Shah called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Senator Pir Sabir Shah called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with BB Asifa Bhutto Zardari offering condolences on the death of his grandmother Zarrin Ara Zardari at Zardari House. Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was also present.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with BB Asifa Bhutto Zardari offering condolences on the death of his grandmother...

Federal Minister for SAFRON, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood in a group photo at the occasion of World Refugee Day ceremony

Federal Minister for SAFRON, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood in a group photo at the occasion of World Refugee Day ceremony

Ex-Governor & CM KP Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and Senator Javed Abbasi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Ex-Governor & CM KP Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and Senator Javed Abbasi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament...

H.E. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at Ministry of Law

H.E. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer...

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Atta ur Rehman presided over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms after being elected as Chairman of the Committee at Parliament House

Senator Atta ur Rehman presided over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms after being elected as Chairman of...

H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan calls on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Senator Faisal Ali Subzwari

H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan calls on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Senator Faisal Ali Subzwari

Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Addressing the first Plenary of the Stockholm+50 Meetings on Behalf of G77 and China.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Addressing the first Plenary of the Stockholm+50 Meetings on Behalf of G77 and China.