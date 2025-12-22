Monday, December 22, 2025
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inspects the passing-out parade during the 63rd Parents’ Day at Cadet College Petaro.

APP36-221225 JAMSHORO: December 22 - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inspects the passing-out parade during the 63rd Parents’ Day at Cadet College Petaro. APP/AKS/FHA
JAMSHORO: December 22 – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inspects the passing-out parade during the 63rd Parents’ Day at Cadet College Petaro. APP/AKS/FHA
JAMSHORO: December 22 – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presents the champion trophy to winners of competitions during the 63rd Parents’ Day at Cadet College Petaro. APP/AKS/FHA
JAMSHORO: December 22 – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing during the 63rd Parents’ Day at Cadet College Petaro. APP/AKS/FHA
