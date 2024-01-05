Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the 96th birth anniversary ceremony of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at NA 127 Kot Lakhpat Pindi Rajputan.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the 96th birth anniversary ceremony of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at NA 127 Kot Lakhpat Pindi Rajputan.
APP43-050124 LAHORE: January 05 - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the 96th birth anniversary ceremony of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at NA 127 Kot Lakhpat Pindi Rajputan.
Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the 96th birth anniversary ceremony of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at NA 127 Kot Lakhpat Pindi Rajputan.
APP42-050124
LAHORE: January 05 – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cutting the 96th birthday cake of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at NA 127 Kot Lakhpat Pindi Rajputan. 
Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the 96th birth anniversary ceremony of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at NA 127 Kot Lakhpat Pindi Rajputan.
APP43-050124
LAHORE: January 05 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services