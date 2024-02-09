Election day banner

APP23-090224 MULTAN: February 09 - Pakistan People’s Party candidates from NA-148, Multan-I, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, NA-151, Multan-IV, Syed Ali Musa Gilani, and PP-213, Syed Ali Haider Gilani gesture to the supporters after winning their constituencies in the General Election according to unofficial results.
MULTAN: February 09 – 

