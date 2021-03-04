Pakistan Navy Mission Commander handing over food aid to officials of Republic of Niger
APP70-040321 NIGER: March 04 - Pakistan Navy Mission Commander handing over food aid to officials of Republic of Niger. APP
APP71-040321
NIGER: March 04 – Pakistan Navy Mission Commander officials from Republic of Niger during food aid handing over ceremony. APP

ALSO READ  Pakistan Navy holds free hearing health screening camp at Gwadar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR