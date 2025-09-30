Wednesday, October 1, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Mr. Aamir Hayat called on Deputy Prime...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Mr. Aamir Hayat called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

APP59-300925 ISLAMABAD: September 30 - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Mr. Aamir Hayat called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. APP/FHA
16
- Advertisement -
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Mr. Aamir Hayat called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
APP59-300925
ISLAMABAD: September 30 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan