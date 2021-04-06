Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan holding the virtual... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan holding the virtual Khuli Katchehri with the Pakistani community Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 11:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP73-060421 LONDON: April 06 - Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan holding the virtual Khuli Katchehri with the Pakistani community. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Irfan Mehsood clinches 41 Guinness World Record Govt striving to contain COVID-19, overcome economic impacts: Qureshi FM, Lord Wajid discuss Pak-UK ties