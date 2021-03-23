Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag to mark the Pakistan Day at the Pakistan High Commission Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 10:05 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-230321 LONDON: March 23 - Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag to mark the Pakistan Day at the Pakistan High Commission. APPAPP68-230321APP69-230321ALSO READ Pakistani flags, posters of Pak PM, Army Chief spring up in IIOJKRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORStudents singing national song during function to celebrate Pakistan DayPolice official giving flowers to front line heath workers during Pakistan Day celebrations at Civil HospitalPakistan High Commissioner to Australia Babar Amin reads message of Prime Minister Imran Khan during Pakistan Day ceremony held at Pakistan High Commission