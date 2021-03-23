Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag to mark the Pakistan Day at the Pakistan High Commission
APP68-230321 LONDON: March 23 - Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag to mark the Pakistan Day at the Pakistan High Commission. APP
APP68-230321

APP69-230321

ALSO READ  Pakistani flags, posters of Pak PM, Army Chief spring up in IIOJK

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR