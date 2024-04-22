Pakistan Commends CIDCA’s Ongoing Economic Development Support; Chinese Delegation Meets Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Mr. Ahad Khan Cheema at Ministry of Economic Affairs.

APP84-220424

ISLAMABAD: April 22 – H.E. Mr. Lou Zhaohai, Chairman of Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), calls on the Federal Minister of Economic Affairs, Mr. Ahad Khan Cheema at his office

ISLAMABAD: April 22 – Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Mr. Ahad Khan Cheema presenting souvenir to His Excellency Mr. Jiang Zaidong, the Ambassador of the Republic of China to Pakistan.