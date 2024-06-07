PM China Visit

Pakistan and Spanish Navy officials onboard PNS ASLAT during Passage Exercises in Indian Ocean.

Pakistan and Spanish Navy officials onboard PNS ASLAT during Passage Exercises in Indian Ocean.
APP66-070624 KARACHI: June 07 - Pakistan and Spanish Navy officials onboard PNS ASLAT during Passage Exercises in Indian Ocean.
Pakistan and Spanish Navy officials onboard PNS ASLAT during Passage Exercises in Indian Ocean.
APP66-070624
KARACHI: June 07 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services