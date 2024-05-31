Pakistan and Kuwait forge deeper ties in 5th Session of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) convened from 28th to 30th May, 2024.

Pakistan and Kuwait forge deeper ties in 5th Session of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) convened from 28th to 30th May, 2024.
APP06-310524 KUWAIT: May 31 –Pakistan and Kuwait forge deeper ties in 5th Session of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) convened from 28th to 30th May, 2024.
Pakistan and Kuwait forge deeper ties in 5th Session of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) convened from 28th to 30th May, 2024.
APP06-310524
KUWAIT: May 31 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services