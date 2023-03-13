PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistan Ambassador in Syria Air Marshal R Shahid Akhter, Education Minister of Syria and Governor of Latakia along with Students and locals welcoming Pakistan Ship NASR at Latakia Mon, 13 Mar 2023, 9:34 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL SYRIA: March 13 –Pakistan Ambassador in Syria Air Marshal R Shahid Akhter, Education Minister of Syria and Governor of Latakia along with Students and locals welcoming Pakistan Ship NASR at Latakia. APP APP32-130323 SYRIA