Pakistans Melbourne-based equestrian Usman Khan will be looking to retain his hard-earned Tokyo Olympics spot by obtaining Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) at this weeks qualification round in Sydney. The Sydney International Three Day Event (Sydney3de), which is Australias oldest event is commencing on Friday at International Equestrian Centre, Horsley Park Sydney, New South Wales.