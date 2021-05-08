Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pak Army official wearing the face masks to people at Railway Station... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pak Army official wearing the face masks to people at Railway Station during their visit Sat, 8 May 2021, 7:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-080521 HYDERABAD: May 08 Pak Army official wearing the face masks to people at Railway Station during their visit. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP12-080521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A policeman using a megaphone to advise people to wear face masks at Moti Bazaar Pak Army not to claim internal security allowance during COVID-19 deployment: DG ISPR Commuters on their way wearing protective face masks to follow the SOPs of COVID-19 at Hilltop Road Paid Advertisements