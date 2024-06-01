Owners proudly display their pets during the competition “26th International camel and Goat contests of beautification, weigh and milk, contest is jointly arranged by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH), UAF and International Goat and Bull Association at UAF Stadium
