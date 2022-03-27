Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomes PTI’s Karwan-e-Sindh rally workers from Karachi at Margalla Railway station to participate in PTIs Amr Bil Maroof public meeting

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomes PTI's Karwan-e-Sindh rally workers from Karachi at Margalla Railway station to participate in PTIs Amr Bil Maroof public meeting
APP21-270322 ISLAMABAD: March 27 - Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomes PTI's Karwan-e-Sindh rally workers from Karachi at Margalla Railway station to participate in PTIs Amr Bil Maroof public meeting. -APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomes PTI's Karwan-e-Sindh rally workers from Karachi at Margalla Railway station to participate in PTIs Amr Bil Maroof public meeting
APP21-270322 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomes PTI's Karwan-e-Sindh rally workers from Karachi at Margallah railway station to participate in PTI’s “Amr Bil Maroof” public meeting

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomes PTI’s Karwan-e-Sindh rally workers from Karachi at Margallah railway station to participate in PTI’s...

PTI Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing to media persons during Karwan-e-Sindh rally Karachi to Islamabad at Hala Bypass

PTI Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing to media persons during Karwan-e-Sindh rally Karachi to Islamabad at Hala Bypass

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh addresses a press conference before leading a PTI's Karawan-e-Sindh rally at Superhighway

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh addresses a press conference before leading a PTI’s Karawan-e-Sindh rally at Superhighway

PTI's Karawan-e-Sindh rally led by Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh passes through Superhighway towards Islamabad

PTI’s Karawan-e-Sindh rally led by Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh passes through Superhighway towards Islamabad

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh speaking to media persons at the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar.

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh speaking to media persons at the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally led by Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh passes through Sharah-e-Faisal on the occasion of Pakistan Day celebrations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally led by Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh passes through Sharah-e-Faisal on the occasion of Pakistan Day...

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman addressing a joint press conference

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman addressing a joint press conference

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly

Money laundering case: Court summons Shehbaz for Feb 10

Money laundering case: Court summons Shehbaz for Feb 10

Haleem reprimands manifold increase in exam fees by education boards

Haleem reprimands manifold increase in exam fees by education boards

Opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing to protest against provincial amended local government bill organized by the Joint Opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA at Fawara Chowk near Governor House

Opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing to protest against provincial amended local government bill organized by the Joint Opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan...

Haleem inaugurates 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye ' mobile kitchen in Karachi

Opposition Leader of Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh talks to media at his residence