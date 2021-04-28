Home Photos Feature Photos Open main hole of sewerage system on main roads of the city... PhotosFeature Photos Open main hole of sewerage system on main roads of the city posing threat to passersby and routine traffic Wed, 28 Apr 2021, 7:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-280421 BAHAWALPUR: April 28 - Open main hole of sewerage system on main roads of the city posing threat to passersby and routine traffic. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP11-280421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WASA staffers cleaning the sewerage main-hole at Abdali Road A view of garbage in the sewerage nullah at Goods Naka area creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of sewerage water accumulated at main city area Usman Abad and Paris Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities