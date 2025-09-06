On the special directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, chaired a high-level meeting today at the Ministry to review and coordinate the flood relief operations being undertaken by the attached departments of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (i.e. BISP, PBM, TVO, PPAF)
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.