On the second day of the four-day 18th World Urdu Conference 2025, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Iftikhar Arif, while expressing his views in the session titled Faiz Ahmed Faiz, also accompanied by Zahra Nigah, Salima Hashmi and Arshad Mahmood.

APP49-261225 KARACHI: December 26 - On the second day of the four-day 18th World Urdu Conference 2025, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Iftikhar Arif, while expressing his views in the session titled Faiz Ahmed Faiz, also accompanied by Zahra Nigah, Salima Hashmi and Arshad Mahmood. APP/ABB
KARACHI: December 26 –
KARACHI: December 26 – Mehta is speaking at a session titled Women: A Journey of Progress, Leadership and Literature organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, on the second day of the four-day 18th World Urdu Conference 2025, Pakistan Celebrations. Educationists Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Haris Khaliq, Uzmaul Karim, B. Gul and Madiha Naqvi are also present on the occasion. APP/ABB
