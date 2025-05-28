On the historic occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Senior Minister Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry cutting a cake with national enthusiasm and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment with pride in Pakistan’s security and sovereignty
