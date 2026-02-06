Friday, February 6, 2026
APP61-060226 LAHORE: February 06 - On the first day of Basant, a family rides a motorcycle equipped with a safety rode as they head to their destination, following stringent safety measures during the festival’s return to the provincial capital after the ban was lifted after two decades. APP/AMI/ABB/SSH
