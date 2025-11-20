On the 21st day of the 39-day World Color Festival organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, an exhibition of artworks by Pakistani and international artists titled Peace & Pieces (Volume 4) inaugurating by Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Chairperson Women Empowerment Committee Chand Gul Shah and artist Shahid Rasam were also present on the occasion
