Thursday, January 22, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosOn behalf of Government of Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority hosted two-day...
PhotosNational Photos

On behalf of Government of Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority hosted two-day 10th ECO Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction at NDMA HQs

On behalf of Government of Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority hosted two-day 10th ECO Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction at NDMA HQs
APP56-220126 ISLAMABAD: January 22 – On behalf of Government of Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority hosted two-day 10th ECO Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction at NDMA HQs. APP/TZD/ABB
2
- Advertisement -
On behalf of Government of Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority hosted two-day 10th ECO Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction at NDMA HQs
APP56-220126
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan