omen University Multan holds a rally in support of the Pakistan Army, led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalsoom Paracha, to pay tribute to the soldiers and officers bravely fighting against terrorism and to honor the martyrs.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.