Home Photos National Photos Olympian Islahuddiqui along with his spouse presenting his Dash Through My Life... PhotosNational Photos Olympian Islahuddiqui along with his spouse presenting his Dash Through My Life to President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 10:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-261120 ISLAMABAD: November 26 - Olympian Islahuddiqui along with his spouse presenting his Dash Through My Life to President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP60-261120 ALSO READ Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui along with his spouse called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui along with his spouse called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Pakistan ready to assist Afghanistan in rebuilding, refugees’ reintegration: President President Dr Arif Alvi offering dua during condolence over the demise of mother of Ameer Jamat-e-Islami, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq