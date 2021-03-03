Home Photos General Coverage Photos Officials of SEEDO Aslam Shah presenting a book of Cigarette Act to...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosOfficials of SEEDO Aslam Shah presenting a book of Cigarette Act to Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Hussain Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 7:16 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP65-030321 GILGIT: March 03 - Officials of SEEDO Aslam Shah presenting a book of Cigarette Act to Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Hussain. APP Photo by Ashraf HussainAPP65-030321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMinister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fatullah Kahn cutting cake with Scouts Boys during Scouts Day celebrationJournalist casting vote during Gilgit-Baltistan Newspaper Society (GBNS) election 2021Workers busy in fixing the LPG Air Mix Plant Pipe, the project that was specically meant for Gilgit city, expected to benefits at least...