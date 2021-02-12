Home Photos General Coverage Photos Officials from international navy officials presenting salute during flags hosting ceremony of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Officials from international navy officials presenting salute during flags hosting ceremony of multinational naval exercise AMAN-21 at PN Dockyard Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 7:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-120221 KARACHI: February 12 - Officials from international navy officials presenting salute during flags hosting ceremony of multinational naval exercise AMAN-21 at PN Dockyard. APP APP60-120221 APP59-120221KARACHI: February 12 – Officials from international navy officials presenting salute during flags hosting ceremony of multinational naval exercise AMAN-21 at PN Dockyard. APP APP61-120221KARACHI: February 12 A group photo of international navy officials during flags hosting ceremony of multinational naval exercise AMAN-21 at PN Dockyard. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq handing over command scroll to Rear Admiral Abid Hameed during change of Command of Pakistan Navy Commander Logistics held at... Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi handing over Scroll to Commander Pakistan Fleet at the induction ceremony of PNS TABUK... Chief Of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with crew members of PNS TABUK after induction ceremony at...