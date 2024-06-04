PM China Visit

Officers of the 40th Mid-Career Management Course of the National Institute of Management headed by Chief Instructor Ms Samina Intizar and Director Fouz Khalid Khan attending a meeting during their visit to the Safe City Project.

LAHORE: June 04 – Delegation headed by Chief Instructor Ms Samina Intizar and Director Fouz Khalid Khan of National Institute of Management Karachi are visiting the Safe City Project. 

